During the holidays there are many things we love to make, but the cost of ingredients adds up pretty quickly. By planning ahead, using shortcuts, and considering a potluck effort, you and your family can stretch your holiday budget to make it feel a bit more affordable this year.
Planning ahead is always important when it comes to food shopping in general, but it’s especially important when you plan holiday meals. If you and your family are able to nail down a list of what you need early on, you have more time to check for coupons and special sales. Since a large part of the expense is the meat or entrée, check with grocery store representatives to see when sales will hit the store for turkeys, pork loins, or fish. Even if you plan your list ahead of time, buying the entrée at a last-minute sale might be a smart choice to help you save money. Remember to also plan how your leftovers will be used. The day after a holiday meal, freeze meals that are ready to grab-and-go for lunch, or portion meals to freeze for future family dinners. By spreading out the cost of foods purchased for holiday celebrations across another week or two, the cost per meal goes down.
Save time and money with some budget-friendly shortcuts. Consider using frozen or canned veggies and fruit, seasoning packets, and meat sliced by your local butcher or purchased pre-sliced. Keep in mind, however, that buying things ready to serve like a roasted, stuffed turkey or chocolate cake, are typically more expensive than buying ingredients and making dishes from scratch.
Another way to save time and money is to make your holiday gathering a potluck, especially if you are planning a big gathering. Offer to prepare the entrée and ask family members or friends to contribute a side dish or dessert. This way, everyone can play a role in the celebration, and the expense and effort is minimized for everyone.
