“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen
Music has always played an important role in the life of the Methodist church. This year marks the 315th Anniversary of the birth of Charles Wesley, who was born but a mere one-hundred forty years prior to the founding of now Main Street United Methodist Church and who is credited with writing more than six thousand hymns, a sampling of which are still in our hymnals today. Some familiars include Christ the Lord Is Risen Today, O For A Thousand Tongues, Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus and Hark the Herald Angels Sing to highlight a few.
A Mr. Jesse Lee, who joined the church in 1887, told someone involved with the compilation of the history of Main Street United Methodist Church that he recalled that a Mr. Lunn was the organist for the church when he, Mr. Lee became a member. That organ was a pump organ that had to be hand pumped. Records reveal that two boys, James Robert Cato and William Wyche (Billy Buck) Cato, had the chore of pumping the organ for the organist.
Miss Sally Bailey became organist in about 1910 when the organ was electrified and moved into the new brick building. She served continuously as organist for over thirty years. Mrs. R. L. (Virginia Vincent) Saffelle served until her retirement in 1997. Our current Choir Director, Linda Rawlings and our current Organist/Pianist, Randy Hudson succeeded her. Previously, Betsy Kirkland served as the Pianist until her relocation. From time to time, other members of the church assisted with the children’s and youth’s choirs as well as giving leadership to music in the early contemporary worship service. These included Angela Kirkland, Kim Gregory and Virginia Kelly who worked in past years with children’s music. In past years, Johnny Morgan and Walter Robinson were faithful in leading music and worship in the early worship service in its inception in 1998. “AND ARE WE YET ALIVE?” – Charles Wesley
There is more to come! This is the third installment of several in recognition of the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Main Street United Methodist Church, 500 South Main Street, Emporia. The celebration will culminate with an exciting worship service on Sunday, October 9, 2022 with special music and historic displays and presentations. A potluck lunch will be served on the lawn. Please make plans to join in the celebration, catch up with old friends and greet new ones! If you should have items of history related to Main Street United Methodist Church (wedding pictures, Sunday School or Bible Zone memories, hymnals, Bibles, articles, or other memorabilia and would like to share those please contact the church at 434.634.3724). Grace and Peace!
Parts of the above history are based on the history compiled by Jane Prince for the Sesquicentennial Celebration.
