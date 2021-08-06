Although he had only been with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department for three years, Zorro, their Belgian Malinois star of the K-9 Unit, was officially retired after the July Board of Supervisors meeting.
Zorro and his partner/handler Sgt. Strawn Darden were recognized at the meeting for their service together in Sussex County since Zorro replaced Rocket, Darden’s former K-9, in 2018. When asked afterward why the highly trained dog was being retired at such an early age, both Darden and Sheriff Ernest Giles called it “a sign of the times.”
Zorro was trained extensively as a pup for detecting marijuana. But effective July 1, 2021, Virginia legalized adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana. As it also is no longer legal to stop and search based solely on the smell of marijuana, the special skills and training of Zorro and many other police dogs throughout the Commonwealth suddenly were rendered obsolete.
Explaining that Zorro was cross trained in tracking, Giles said, “We hate to see him go. He was very productive when we did use him, like in November of 2019 when he assisted in apprehending three suspects involved in a home invasion in the Town of Wakefield. But we have very little call for tracking, and the marijuana training was his specialty, so with the recent changes in the drug laws, well, we had to make a hard decision.”
Giles related that VA State Police recently retired 13 dogs for the same reason.
“These dogs can’t be retrained,” he explained, “and between medical care and feeding and training upkeep and so on, it was a difficult decision, but in the end, we knew we had to retire him.”
Now Zorro will be living a much simpler life, as he has been adopted by Sgt. Darden. But that is not the end of the story.
It is common for dogs like Zorro and their handler/partner to develop an attachment, but according to Darden, who has been promoted to Investigator, the bond between Zorro and Darden was particularly close. When asked how he felt about Zorro’s retirement and his related promotion, Darden took a long pause.
Finally, he said, “I’m excited about the new challenges. Being given the opportunity to help with our investigations is going to be demanding, but I’m truly excited. But with Zorro’s retirement, it’s very bittersweet. Unfortunately, with the changing of times and laws a lot of departments were affected by the changes. Any units certified with odor of marijuana were affected.”
As for their future together, Darden said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. Zorro’s my guy. Last year, I got really sick with a ruptured appendix and was in very bad shape for 3 months, and Zorro was my buddy. He got me through. He was my lifeline to recovery.”
“Zorro been part of the family since day one,” he added. “After we purchased Zorro, I found out he was born on the same day my mother passed away. So, he’s been very special to me from the beginning.”
