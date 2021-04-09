Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.