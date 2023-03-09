NCSU cheer

During a game between NC State and Virginia Tech in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

 ACC

Heading into the 2023 ACC Tournament, discussion surrounded everything the conference didn’t have. There was no clear frontrunner. The biggest brands in the conference were having “down” years. Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was nowhere to be found. The conference—which fancies itself the best in the country—may only send five teams to the NCAA Tournament.

If there’s a lesson after the first two rounds, it’s that the ACC Tournament always delivers. There have been nail-biters featuring teams looking to survive and advance; the tournament’s seen commanding victories by teams desperately in need of a couple more wins—looking at you, Carolina, and State; and of course, there’s been a legendary coach cryptically announcing he was done coaching after 47 years. 

