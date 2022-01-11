One lucky Emporia woman and her family are one step closer to moving into a brand-new house.
This July, the Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing broke ground on its 11th home, which began construction on Washington Street not far from the CornerStone Market BP station and Subway. It marked the first new home project undertaken by the organization since it broke away from Habitat for Humanity in June 2020 to partner with Fuller Center.
Five months later, the exterior on the new home is largely finished, with the interior still to be worked on. According to project manager Tim Williams, if all goes according to plan, the home should be livable in nine months.
Once that happens, Ebonie Mallory will be the lucky recipient of the new house.
Mallory first came to the attention of the then-Habitat for Humanity when she applied for a job there, only to find that there were no jobs available. However, she didn’t come out of the experience empty-handed. While she was there, she asked about the process for applying for a home, and the rest is history.
While Mallory wasn’t able to procure a job at the since-renamed Fuller Center, she has put in many hours as a volunteer for the organization, earning praise from Fuller Center president Rev. George Pugh.
Although the new house on Washington Street is fairly close to completion, Pugh is calling upon the generosity of his fellow Emporians so that this house, and hopefully many more in the future, can be finished.
“We are asking as many churches and community people to participate, as much as possible, to let us complete this house,” said Pugh. “Give as the Lord has blessed you to give. We really appreciate it.”
Local businesses, churches, and individuals can donate to the organization by writing a check to the Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, Inc., PO Box 1229, Emporia, VA, 23847.
