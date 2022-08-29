At approximately 2:46 AM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 263mm.
The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered onto westbound I-64 from Neil Armstrong Parkway, Matthews, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.
The driver of the Honda, Rashad David-Lamarr Cartwright, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffering serious life threatening injuries from the impact of the crash.
Both Cartwright and Matthews had to be extricated from their vehicles, and transported to Riverside Memorial Hospital, both suffering serious injuries. At this time it is unknown if alcohol or speed were contributing factors in the crash.
Matthews has been cited for reckless driving.
