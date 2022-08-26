The Brunswick Mayfield Recreation Center Board of Directors is committed to improving the center to provide recreational and educational opportunities for children and adults. Recent improvements at the center include the addition of a handicapped accessible bathroom in the swimming pool area and in the classroom located on the lower level. Other improvements included a chair lift to gain access to the classroom. Costs were covered through a grant from the Greensville Memorial Hospital Foundation and donations. Major improvements were also made to the swimming pool. Improvements have also been made to the dugouts and more bleachers were added.
A look back at the center’s history – The Mayfield Recreation Center was conceived during the early 1960s when there was no place in Brunswick County that provided recreation for black youth. In 1964 a concerned citizen provided leadership for organizing summer league baseball using the school facilities and personnel. With the interest and help of more concerned citizens in the county, this effort succeeded, however, school policies and activities, often made practice impossible.
Fortunately, during this time, sic acres of land went up for sale in the community. It was this land that became Mayfield Recreation Center, Inc.
In 1971 two boys in the neighborhood drowned while swimming in a farm pool. This led to interest in the neighborhood to build a swimming pool at the Mayfield Recreation Center. Lifeguards were trained, public swimming was added and swimming lessons were offered each summer.
In 1989 a retired teacher started an after school homework and tutoring program.
