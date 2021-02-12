The Emporia City Council voted 6-0 on an ordinance giving tax-exempt status to Bon Secours.
Leaders of Bon Secours Mercy Health agreed to an attached amendment that it would pay an equivalent of the revenue shortfall the city loses in taxes by the facility. Emporia City Manager William Johnson estimated lost revenue to be more than $300,000.
Bon Secours Mercy Health, LLC purchased Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center and Petersburg’s Southside Regional Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2020.
The group is part of a charitable Catholic hospital organization. Part of its mission is to be in historically underserved communities and expand programs such as Medicaid and Medicare populations in a nonprofit faith-based system.
“That’s what we plan to do in Emporia,” Rhodes Rittenour, vice president of external and regulatory affairs for Bon Secours in the Richmond market. “COVID has certainly slowed us down on that. But, it hasn’t ended or covered our resolve. We want to continue to work with you going forward to provide the best health care we can for not only residents but the greater Emporia area.”
Bon Secours Mercy Health Emporia facility President John Emery said the facility’s caregivers are passionate about the community. The pandemic swept through Emporia two months after Bon Secours Mercy Health purchased SVRMC from Community Health Affiliates.
Emery said Bon Secours would do a community health needs assessment to serve the Emporia-Greensville community better. It is a tool that has not been used in a long time in the community.
“It’s really a roadmap for us to move forward and identify what those needs are and how we can reinvest in the community,” Emery said. “Historically, we have been very transactional where we’ve provided care in the four walls. I think that the purview of what we look to do in the future state is really expanding the four walls of the hospital and impact the care, and continue in a way that hasn’t been done, frankly, in a while.”
Anthem Insurance
Emporia City councilmen Jim Saunders and Woody Harris raised concerns about Anthem Health Insurance not being part of the Bon Secours network. Anthem is the insurance carried by City of Emporia employees. The Bon Secours representatives said they are currently negotiating with Anthem, and the emergency services are covered in-network. Some physicians cover other specialty care. Anthem carriers can call their medical providers to find out if the insurance covers them. Councilman Clifton Threat asked Rittenhour and Emery if they would keep the city informed on the progress of their negotiations with Anthem Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.