It may have seemed odd to some when Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris said he would vote against the FY23 general fund budget Tuesday. After all, Harris had moments earlier completed proposing numerous budget amendments that his fellow council members approved.
The roadblock to a Harris ‘yes’ vote stems from the city losing its voice on the school board in July 2021. A memorandum released on June 30 from County Attorney Russell Slayton stated that the City School Board representatives had lost their voting privileges due to the expiration of the City and County’s shared school funding agreement. Harris explained his no vote on the budget.
“My rationale for that is concern out of increased funding for the schools when there are reduced numbers of kids in our school system,” Harris said. “We have no board representation. We are being taxed without representation, and to show you how bad this has become, I learned just today that an announcement was made that the school system is outsourcing food provision in the cafeterias — the one thing the school system does well. I mean those ladies can cook. They can flat out cook. The best homemade rolls in the world and we are outsourcing that. There is nobody to go to to complain. Nobody in the county has to listen to concerns of anyone in the city.”
Despite voting no for the FY23 budget, Harris is impressed with the work by the city staff put into the budget. He characterized the final budget outcome as not perfect but solid nevertheless. The councilman said his no vote is a vote of conscience.
Last summer, city school board members Marva Dunn and Janie Bush were told they could participate in some capacity with the county school board representatives but would not have voting privileges. Dunn said that has changed. She said a scheduled meeting between city school board representatives and GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards was canceled at the last minute when Edwards was told he could not meet with the city representatives. Dunn said the Greensville County Board of Supervisors was behind the meeting’s cancelation. After Dunn reached out to Edwards, the meeting took place.
“Apparently the Greensville County Board of Supervisors have forgotten the school board does not answer to them,” Dunn said. “The school board answers to the people that voted them in.”
Dunn said she hopes all the elected officials will get together and do the right thing.
Councilman Clifton Threat said the work to regain school board voting rights for the city is an ongoing effort that began as soon as the city discovered the county eliminated it. Threat, Harris, City Manager William Johnson, and City Attorney Eric Gregory are heavily involved in the effort.
“We are advocating, and we are fighting hard,” Threat said. “It’s going to be a process. It’s not going to happen overnight, but we are trusting the process will prevail and we will get our voices back at the school board.”
The Emporia City Council passed its FY23 general fund budget Tuesday 5-2, with Harris and Jim Saunders casting the two no votes.
The lack of city voices on the school board likely kept the budget proposal from passing unanimously by the Council.
