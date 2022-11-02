As day broke in Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 1 men from across the county gathered at Southside Virginia Community College for a Men’s Health Breakfast hosted by Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) and Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS). This was the second men’s health event that BHA and CVHS sponsored in 2022 for the residents of Brunswick County. With the memory of Hurricane Ian’s remnants as fresh for some as an overnight power outage, men were encouraged to weather or avoid storms related to their personal health.
In his welcoming remarks, Floyd Moore compared one’s personal health to car care. Stereotypically, men, particularly of the elder generation, will go to pains to maintain the appearance and performance of an automobile. Shining is always in order.
Whenever something unusual or problematic is noted, they turn unhesitatingly to friends and YouTube to ask any number of questions. If one can be so conscientious with a man-made machine, why would the standard be any lower for one’s own biological gift? In introducing the speaker, Gene Wiley suggested an answer, “A doctor may tell me there is something wrong,” and asked in turn, “Isn’t that what you want to know?”
Dr. Andrew T. Tracey of Virginia Urology led the morning program, “Men Talking to Men about Health.” The focus of the discussion drew on Tracey’s expertise in the areas of prostate and urinary health issues. Like the March event, which focused on colorectal health, this month’s breakfast provided a comfortable environment in which men were able to talk with other men and medical professionals about health issues. Beginning with an overview of the prostate gland’s purpose, Tracey promised to leave ample time for questions from the audience. He recognized that there would be any number of questions that the men had “not had the opportunity to ask [their own] doctor.” Alternatively, a husband may not have been particularly engaged in the doctor’s visit, especially if he was “dragged in by his wife.” His loving wife, we might add.
Physiologically, the prostate gland is located at the bottom of the bladder, at the juncture with the urethra. It is general knowledge that the human body generally stops growing at some point. Most attendees were surprised to learn that the prostate gland continues to grow throughout a man’s life. After a certain age, the gland can push on or squeeze the urethra. This normal, continued growth can cause straining or a weak stream while a man tries to empty his bladder.
Some aspects of aging are merely inconvenient. Others may pose serious health risks if left untreated. Cancer, which Dr. Tracey defined as an “unregulated growth of cells,” is of concern. He went on to share that, for men in the United States, other than non- melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer. Each year across the nation, 250,000 men receive such a diagnosis. Over a lifetime, currently one in seven will receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer, with 60% of the diagnoses received after age 60.
Turning to the happier news of such aging issues, Tracey noted, “Not all cancers are created equal.” With early detection, 90-99% of prostate cancers are treatable. Late detection can lead to “big problems.” Screening for prostate cancer is accomplished in two principal ways. The first way is through a blood test.
Usually, this is handled by one’s primary care physician during an annual physical or wellness exam. The test can also be accomplished easily through a visit to a urologist, such as Virginia Urology, or a health center, such as CVHS. A laboratory test is conducted on a small sample of blood. The test is designed to determine the amount of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) present in the blood.
The second method of prostate health screening is accomplished by what Tracey acknowledged is, “nobody’s favorite part of an office visit,” the rectal exam. He went on to describe the important medical information obtained from this less- than-comfortable procedure.
Dozens of men then took turns asking Tracey a variety of questions. His responses offered additional details about the doctor’s office visit, test results, and possible short- and long-term situations. Participants indicated that the Men’s Health Breakfasts are quite informative, and that the events enhance their health consciousness. As one participant indicates, “I felt very comfortable with the interactions. I like the questions and the group camaraderie that we all developed.”
The final questioner asked Tracey to respond to the view that “prostate cancer is not a death sentence.” “That’s absolutely right,” Tracey said encouragingly. The critical piece is catching the situation early. In fact, of the 250,000 men annually diagnosed with prostate cancer, only about 30,000 will die due to that disease. Again encouraging men to undergo screening for prostate issues, Tracey noted that the various treatments available are likely to significantly improve one’s quality of life. It may be “easier to go to [a drug store] to buy pads for incontinence than to go to the doctor,” he admitted, but there is a better answer to address quality of life.
A free prostate screening event for area men will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hendrick Cancer Center (South Hill). Pre-registration is required, and may be accomplished by calling Ashley at (434) 447-0876.
Breakfast attendees asked that the coordinators hold additional events to explore other aspects of men’s health using the same format. As both of this year’s events have received strongly positive reviews from participants, Brunswick Health Ambassadors expects to hold future breakfasts with topics drawn from suggestions made by past attendees. For more information, please contact Wiley by telephone at (239) 410-3629, or by e-mail to cewiley5489@gmail.com.
