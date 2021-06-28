On Saturday, June 19, Robert (Bobby) Wrenn celebrated his 90th birthday the same way he celebrated birthday No. 89 — riding his bicycle for 100 miles.
Wrenn started peddling at 6:15 a.m. in Jamestown. He was finished by late afternoon. Fellow Emporian Tom Grenell and four others kept Wrenn company riding their bikes the entire 100-mile journey. Jeff Robinson and Linda Stainback rode a portion of the trip with Wrenn. Wrenn’s son Bob drives a car during the birthday trip sporting an extra bicycle, Gatorade, and other supplies. The spare bike was not needed.
“None of us had any bike trouble, and it was really nice,” Wrenn said. “There were a lot of people riding bicycles on the trail early in the morning. As it got hotter, there were fewer and fewer. Finally, near the end, I think we were the only ones on the trail.”
The 100-mile birthday bicycle trip began for Wrenn when he turned 70. For years those journeys took him through North Carolina. For the last three or four years, the Capital Bike Trail is the route used for the ride. Only once in the two-decade ritual did Wrenn not complete the journey. The temperatures climbed to near triple-digits, and the wind was howling as he stopped in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. He was 70 miles into the trip. It got too hot, and the wind was whipping furiously. That was enough to stop the journey, but only for a few days Wrenn went back another day and began the trip at the starting point and rode the entire 100 miles.
It appeared the trip last week would end early, with the temperatures expected to climb to 93 degrees. That’s the limit set by Wrenn. It was close, but the cloud cover kept the temperature slightly below the limit. Grenell mentioned the blazing temperatures but said they were only somewhat higher than Wrenn’s age. He did leave a word of warning for his bicycling partner.
“If you’re still doing this when you are 120, and the temperature is close to that number, I don’t know if I’ll be able to go along,” Grenell said with a smile.
Good fortune has blessed the 100-mile trips over the last 20 years. Wrenn said the worst mishap came years ago when he was riding near Seaboard, North Carolina.
“I decided I was going to get out of the rain to use the telephone, and I stopped,” he said. “My foot got caught in the peddle, and I fell into a ditch. It didn’t hurt me. My face was just above the water, and some guy was coming in a truck. He jumped out to check and see if I was alright. I said I’m fine. I’m just stupid.”
One might believe a 100-mile trek on a bicycle would be an exhausting endeavor. Not for Wrenn. He said riding 100 miles is not difficult. He was not at all spent after his latest effort. He was on his bicycle riding the next day. In a way, it’s the start of training for next year’s birthday ride. It’s an event he looks forward to every year.
“I’ve ridden with a lot of different people through the years,” Wrenn said. “We’ve all had a really good time.”
