Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Congresswoman Maria E. Salazar (FL-27) introduced the bipartisan Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act to create a grant program within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to establish youth fishing programs for urban and underserved communities.
“Too many young Americans face serious financial, social, and geographic barriers to experiencing our outdoors,” said Congressman McEachin (VA-04). “No child should be unable to participate in outdoor recreation simply because of their socioeconomic status or zip code. The bipartisan Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act will provide our youth, especially those in historically underserved communities, with new opportunities to get outside, cultivate a love and appreciation for fishing, and learn more about marine science and conservation.”
"As someone who knows and recognizes the bounties of the marine and aquatic environment, I am pleased to provide younger generations of Americans across the country, especially minority Americans, the opportunity to learn firsthand about our seas, oceans and lakes, as well as provide them with the tools to enjoy them," said Congresswoman Salazar (FL-27).
The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act would allow nonprofits, educational institutions, and other state, local, tribal, or territorial governments to pursue federal grant funding for the development and implementation of youth fishing programs. Funds could be applied for the purchase or rental of fishing equipment, transportation costs, fishing licenses, and other related expenses.
The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act is endorsed by the American Sportfishing Association, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, BoatU.S., Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Center for Sportfishing Policy, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Conservancy, Coastal Conservation Association, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Ebony Anglers, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, Hunters of Color, International Game Fish Association, Izaak Walton League of America, Marine Retailers Association of the America, National Fishing in Schools Program, National Marine Manufacturers Association, Outdoor Afro, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Wild Oceans, and Youth Environmental Alliance.
“Countless studies show that while there are many health benefits to spending time on the water with family and friends, young people and those in underserved communities face significant barriers in accessing the outdoors,” said Mike Leonard, the American Sportfishing Association’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “The grants provided through this bill will go a long way to remove those barriers and help children develop a love of fishing. We thank Representatives Salazar and McEachin for their work on this issue and look forward to its bipartisan support in Congress.”
“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is dedicated to giving young people from all backgrounds the chance to experience first-hand the natural wonders of the Bay and tributaries like the James River. Fishing is a wonderful way for them to forge a deep connection and commitment to protecting this national treasure,” said Keisha Sedlacek, Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Federal Legislative and Policy Attorney. “The Youth Coastal Fishing Program Act will ensure they do not miss out on potentially life-changing recreational fishing experiences because of financial and structural barriers. We commend Reps. McEachin and Salazar for their dedication to opening doors for all young people to join the next generation of Bay stewards. We look forward to working closely with you towards passage of this important bill.”
The bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Katie Porter, Debbie Dingell, Jared Huffman, Rob Wittman, Troy Carter, Buddy Carter, Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, Alan Lowenthal, Randy Weber, Jimmy Panetta, Jefferson Van Drew, Jennifer González-Colón, Tom Suozzi, Carlos A. Giménez, Dan Kildee, John Rutherford, Nanette Barragán, and Austin Scott.
