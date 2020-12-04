Since our last update on Sunday, Nov. 29, the community has contributed $1,400 to the Christmas Happiness Fund, bringing the total to $4,570.
In 1976 former Editor of the Independent-Messenger Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Director Judy English established the Christmas Happiness Fund to bring Christmas joy to children in the community that otherwise may have woken up Christmas morning without a present to open.
Through the years, individuals, businesses, and others have opened their hearts and contributed nearly $400,000 to make sure disadvantaged youth had a Christmas to remember.
This year, our goal is to raise $13,000 to bring Christmas happiness to approximately 300 children in the Emporia-Greensville community.
Suppose you would like to help us reach our goal. In that case, you can drop off your donation at the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., or mail your contribution to the Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., Emporia, VA 23847.
Every penny donated goes toward presents for Emporia-Greensville children in need.
Here are the most recent contributions to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund:
$100 from Melvin Callahan in memory of Narcissa (Cheesa) Callahan;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Robert, Betty, Jerry and Kay Callahan;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Mercedes Hurt and Allen Guy;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Tommy Crewe, Earl Sasser, George Spence and Benny Vincent;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Eleanor Stone, Mollie Roberts and Linda Chaplin;
$50 from anonymous in memory of Pete Daughtry;
$100 from anonymous;
$100 from Adolph Flowers;
$250 from Oksan and Hampton Hite in memory of Dr. John Prince and in honor of Mrs. Jane Prince;
$250 from Oksan and Hampton Hite in memory of Pete and Martha Proctor;
$100 from Johnny L. Harding in loving memory of Elmo, Katherine, Rayfield and Vernon Harding;
$250 from American Legion Post 151 in memory of deceased Comrades;
New: $1,400
Total: $ 4,570
Goal: $13,000
