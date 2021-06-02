As the hot temperatures creep into Emporia-Greensville, heating and cooling businesses start ramping up.
On Thursday, you can meet two of those busybodies and their staff between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Jensen Mechanical’s Open House at its 427 South Main St., Emporia business site.
Who knows? You might even walk out of there with a brand new heat pump, WiFi-thermostat, or free spring service from the company. To be eligible for the prizes, you must come to the site and register.
“We’re back to full capacity and ready to go,” Melissa said.
Jensen Mechanical is located in the historic Masonic Lodge building. The structure erected in 1905 has been used for many purposes, including housing the Emporia Post Office for a time. Jensen Mechanical owners Melissa and Niels own the building and have put many hours into renovating the structure.
Jensen Mechanical specializes in taking care of heating and cooling needs for citizens.
Whether it’s installation, replacement, repair, or maintenance, the Jensens’ and their staff are ready to serve citizens in the community. The kicker —financing for services and products is often available.
The business practice includes commercial refrigeration for convenience stores, hotels, restaurants, and similar-type companies.
Though Jensen Mechanical is in a partnership as a Lennox dealer, it sells and services all brands. Air filtration is a service that many people seek, especially in the era of COVID-19. It’s a service provider by the company. Melissa said new technology allows the air purification system to kill about 98% of allergens and bacteria. The technology is handy in getting rid of pet dander and odors.
Melissa and Niels look forward to showing Emporia what they have done with the historic building. They want to share with the public how their business can help them stay comfortable in their homes and businesses.
