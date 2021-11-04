JARRATT — For the second successive year, trick-or-treaters in the town of Jarratt flocked to Johns Mansville Clubhouse for Trunk-or-Treat.
At least 11 cars parked side-by-side at the clubhouse to distribute candy to children of all ages, and many of those cars were esp
Trunk-or-Treat events have steadily grown nationwide as a safer alternative to traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating. Jarratt held its first event last year, as the pandemic made regular trick-or-treating impractical.
The 2020 event was an unexpected success, according to Jarratt mayor Melanie Wilson.
“Last year, my daughter and I had purchased $100 worth of candy, and within the first hour, it was all gone,” said Wilson. “It just did so well, we decided that it’s gonna be an annual event.”
Candy distribution was not so much of a problem this year, as the event’s Facebook page warned participants to “come prepared.”
Jarratt was one of the few places in the area to observe Halloween trick-or-treating on the day of Halloween itself this year. As Halloween happened to fall on a Sunday in 2021, Greensville County and Emporia officially moved trick-or-treating hours to the previous night to avoid conflicting with a school night.
