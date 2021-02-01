On Saturday, Sussex County residents in the 1A and 1B groups will receive the first Covid vaccinations to be administered within the county.
The wheels may have started churning when the county government took a “Little County that Could” stance on what Board of Supervisors Members have declared a disparity among the seven areas included within the Crater Health District.
Crater will preregister residents by phone, conduct a prescreening, and assign a time if the criteria is met. Those getting vaccinated need to bring a photo ID. On Jan. 22 the Sussex County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Crater District Health Dept. Director Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., informing Crater that Sussex is freezing funding to it until plans are developed for vaccinations against COVID-19 in Sussex County.
Details of Saturday’s vaccinations were being developed throughout the weekend.
