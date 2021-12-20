LAWRENCEVILLE – Maceo Anton Nicholson, 19, of Emporia, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell stopped a four door Honda for speeding, 67 mph in a 55 mph zone, just west of Union Woods Drive.
The car pulled over onto the right shoulder and when Connell approached there wasn’t anyone sitting in the driver’s seat.
There was a female passenger and two males in the back seat he recognized from working at the Emporia Police Department.
The 15-year-old said he was driving.
The owner gave consent and Deputy Grassel and Connell searched the car while Officer Cole watched everyone. A Glock 19 was found hidden in the floorboard on the passenger’s side.
Connell advised the female of her rights and she denied knowing anything about the gun. Connell then read Nicholson his rights and he kept asking what did everybody say and if either of them took ownership of the gun. He then admitted the gun was his.
Connell found that Nicholson was a convicted felon and had previous gun charges. He was taken to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and a warrant was issued.
Nicholson was held on no bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.