Proper nutrition is very important to a child’s growth and development. The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen. Some of the people holding the shovel were Director Rufus Tyler, Trina Reavis, Charlie Caple – Chair, The Improvement Association Board of Directors; Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, County Administrator Leslie Weddington, Supervisor Welton Tyler – Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, and Supervisor Bernard Jones. The children dressed in costumes for Halloween and other members of the staff and community joined in the photo.