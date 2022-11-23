LAWRENCEVILLE – The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen.
Director Rufus Tyler said the addition of a kitchen at the center is a major step in providing quality childcare for our children. He welcomed members of the community to the event and expressed his appreciation for their support.
Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, said providing for the care of our children is part of the vision of the Supervisors.
“We are happy to be a part of caring for our next generation and improving the quality of life for them and all of our citizens,” Supervisor Tyler said. He thanked County Administrator Leslie Weddington for her help with the project.
Assistant County Administrator Keli Reekes said the Supervisor allocated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards the total cost of necessary kitchen renovations at the Child Development Center.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris said it was a historic day for the community.
“This is a very special day as we stand on the grounds of Saint Paul’s College. The Improvement Association had a vision and their vision and our vision came together to bring this project to fruition,” Dr. Harris said.
Dr. Harris said providing nutritious meals for the children is so important and the addition of a kitchen will help in that endeavor. She said the Board of Supervisors is proud to be part of the project.
Weddington said it was a great day for Brunswick County and this project is part of the Board’s vision to improve the quality of life for all of Brunswick County’s citizens.
For more information call (434) 848-3040.
