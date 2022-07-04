On Tuesday, Bobby Wrenn officially inaugurated Rustin Jessee as president of the Emporia Rotary Club for 2022-23.
Jessee officially took the helm replacing Mark Mathews on July 1. He will hold the position through June 30, 2023, before Linda Edwards assumes the club’s presidency.
The Emporia Rotary Club is a branch of a worldwide civic organization founded by Paul Harris in Chicago on Feb. 23, 1905. The Emporia Rotary Club was officially chartered on May 7, 1946. Lee Spangler was the first president of the local chapter.
Providing scholarships to college-bound first-year students from Emporia-Greensville is the top local annual effort by the club. In the 1980s, the club began hosting a yearly spaghetti-sale fundraiser to raise the scholarship revenue. In April, the club partnered with Bon Secours and the Meherrin Ruritan Club for the spaghetti sale. Three students were chosen for the $1,000 scholarships from a strong field. Southampton Academy graduate Ashtyn Dunn and Greensville County High School graduates Zachary Dickens, and Harlee Pluta received the 2023 Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships.
The Emporia Rotary Club is involved with many community projects. It also works with Rotary International, a network numbering more than 33,000 clubs in more than 200 countries. Rotary International is involved with many causes around the globe. In 1979 the organization went full-throttle in the effort to eradicate polio. The action is producing results. In 2021 only five cases of the disease were reported — four in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan.
“Service above Self” is the Rotary International motto. Current Emporia Rotary Club members have contributed more than $50,000 to Rotary in one form or another through the years.
On July 1, Jessee officially grabbed the rein as president as the Emporia Rotary Club begins its 77th year of service.
