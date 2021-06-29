LAWRENCEVILLE – Jason Lamont Brown, 35, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with reckless handling of a firearm on June 13, 2021.
According to information provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy A. D. Peter responded to Rock Street for reports of shots fired. Sergeant Medlin and Deputy Green were first to arrive and stated that they located three shell casings in the street. Witnesses told Medlin who stated on the radio that a man wearing a black and white striped shirt had a rifle across his back and fired a pistol in the air. Captain Jones located the subject in front of the high school wearing a black and white striped shirt and detained the subject. The subject was identified as Brown of Lawrenceville. A pistol holster was seen inside of Brown’s pants in an appendix carry position. During the pat down of Brown’s person a pistol magazine was felt in Brown’s right front pocket. Brown stated that he was walking back to Pinecrest because his vehicle had been stolen from Grove Street. Brown had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on or about his person and was unsteady on his feet. Green collected the magazine for evidence. Green also read Brown his rights. Before Jones placed Brown in the back of a patrol car, Brown stated that his vehicle was stolen and that his pistol, rifle, and shotgun were in his vehicle at the time it was stolen. Brown changed his story several times about where the vehicle was located when it was stolen.
Brown was transported back to Rock Street where Green and Medlin located the rifle near a child’s bicycle. Jones spoke with Brown in the back of the patrol car where Brown admitted to Jones that he had fired the pistol in the air because he thought that someone from Rock Street had taken his car. The pistol was located in a driveway on Rock Street and recovered by Green. There were 12 and 16-year-old children that were present at a residence on Rock Street at the time Brown fired the pistol.
Brown was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and warrants were issued for reckless handling of a firearm, leaving a loaded firearm that could be accessed by a child less than 14 and a summons was issued for drunk in public. Brown was given a $2,500 secured bond.
