JARRATT — Jackson-Field is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance, meeting all twenty standards.
Awarded by the Better Business Bureau, this charity seal demonstrates commitment to accountability and ethical business practices. This certification ensures donors that Jackson-Feild meets the highest standards for fund raising.
GuideStar USA is a preeminent information source about the nation’s charities. It maintains a database of 2.7 million nonprofits and is IRS compliant. It handles 26 million searches annually.
GuideStar has four levels of transparency for nonprofits. Jackson-Feild was awarded the platinum level in 2019, having previously achieved the bronze, silver, and gold levels.
The platinum level gives donors better insight into Jackson-Feild’s mission and the work it does to treat children with mental illness and/or substance use disorders.
Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Service strives to be transparent and to provide its stakeholders with information to help them make informed decisions when donating.
