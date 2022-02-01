The Meherrin River Arts Council has resumed their concert series after a year away due to Covid and fans are more excited than ever! This three show series features a terrific lineup; one that offers incredibly talented artists and amazing music hits, in an experience that only a live concert can offer.
On March 5th you are invited to open your hearts to The TEN Tenors because Love Is in the Air! In this show The TEN Tenors will be singing some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. They’ll cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.
The concert includes “All You Need Is Love”, “Unchained Melody”, “I’d do Anything for Love” and that enduring classic “Somebody To Love” along with many more, all performed in incredible 10-part harmony.
Love Is In The Air is the sort of concert guaranteed to fill you with passion and put a huge smile on your face. For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.
On April 9th the MRAC invites you spend a nostalgic evening saluting 3 of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound: Cornell Gunter’s Coasters (Charlie Brown, Yakety Yak, Poison Ivy); The Platters featuring 4 of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (Only You, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, The Great Pretender); and The Drifters, one of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups touring the U.S. again under the auspices of their
original management team with their 50 year catalog of hits (Under the Boardwalk, Up on the Roof, This Magic Moment, and On Broadway).
Combined, these three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups have been associated with well over forty of the top classic songs in Rock & Roll history. From “Under the Boardwalk” to “Only You” to “Yakety Yak”, very few artists can boast of a richer musical resume. With such incredible musical diversity - from the comedy of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, to the romance of The Platters, to the Motown Magic of The Drifters - this show has songs to please every palate, delivered just the way you remember them, when you first heard them on the radio.
Concluding the series on May 14th is MRAC all-time fan favorite - The Lettermen. The dictionary defines harmony as “a combination of musical sounds considered to be pleasing”. The music world could define harmony as “The Lettermen”. For more than 50 years, The Lettermen-- Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton and Rob Gulack, each of whom are entertainers in their own right—have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight.”
To their credit, The Lettermen have over 75 albums— numerous certified gold – and a myriad of hits including “When I Fall In Love”, “Come Back Silly Girl”, “Theme From A Summer Place”,“Goin’ Out Of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”,“Hurt So Bad”, and “Shangri-La”.
Meherrin River Arts Council series and individual performance tickets can now be purchased online at MRAC-Arts.com. There you can select your seats in real time and place an order with great ease. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the MRAC Box Office at 434-634-6001. All performances take place at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia, Virginia.
For additional information contact
MRAC Box Office, (434) 634-6001.
