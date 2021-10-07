What exactly is a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium? Colonial Downs Vice President of Government Affairs Lisa Speller visited the Emporia Rotary Club last week to talk about Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and what it would bring to the City of Emporia.
“It would bring approximately $600,000 to the City annually and bring in more than 100 good-paying jobs,” Speller said. “Rosie’s would not depend on the residents of Emporia to come to our establishment. It’s the intersection of I-95 that will draw the business here.”
On Nov. 2, Emporia voters will decide whether or not pari-mutuel betting would be legal in Emporia. A yes vote on pari-mutuel betting is a vote to bring the Colonial Downs group to the City. A no-vote is the rejection of Rosie’s landing in Emporia.
Should City voters approve pari-mutuel betting, Rosie’s will soon break ground in the City limits. The Colonial Downs group is currently looking at a pair of locations on U.S. 58 off of Interstate 95.
One will not find gaming tables inside a Rosie’s. It is not a casino. The gaming machines appear somewhat similar to slot machines. However, the games are based on historical horse races — thus, the HHR moniker is associated with the play.
“It’s a gaming terminal, and the algorithm for it is based on horse races that have already happened,” Speller said.
Rosie’s is geared toward women, with the typical customer being a woman age 55 and up.
All Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums have a restaurant that is patterned nearly the same. Speller said many Rosie’s customers come to dine and don’t play the HHR gaming terminals.
Rosie’s security is a question often heard by Speller. She said it is top-notch. The security department has officers, and the Colonial Downs group partners with off-duty law enforcement officers.
“There will be more cameras at Rosie’s than probably any establishment,” Speller said. “Our parking lots are monitored. There is very high surveillance. We haven’t had a spike in crime in any of the markets we’ve entered.”
Though she resides in Richmond, Speller is originally from Emporia-Greensville. She said she wants to bring good jobs to the City of Emporia. The average package with benefits is $47,000 annually for Rosie’s employees.
Speller said the Rosie’s in Dumfries has led to other businesses locating near Rosie’s, such as a shopping center and a Starbucks.
“For me, this is a great opportunity to bring jobs and revenue the City has never seen,” she said. “It’s historic. In order to do this, we needed the consent of the City. The second step is pari-mutuel betting on the ballot.”
