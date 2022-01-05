FREDERICKSBURG – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel in the Fredericksburg area with more than 100 state-maintained roads closed for downed trees or utility lines, and many secondary roads remaining covered with snow and ice.
Interstate 95 is open, with bare, visible pavement in the travel lanes. Crews have made repeated passes to clear snow and treat with materials, and are continuing to monitor and treat for any slick surfaces.
Today, crews are are working across the Fredericksburg region in maximum mobilization to improve road conditions on major routes and secondary roads connecting to emergency services and critical public needs.
Primary roads and higher-volume secondary roads are in minor to moderate condition, which means some bare pavement may be visible, but partial snow and slush conditions still exist. Even with treatment, icy to slick conditions remain possible. More snow coverage may be found in turn lanes and crossovers, where there is less vehicle traffic, and road shoulders may be blocked by snow.
Most lower-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets remain completely covered in snow, in severe condition. As VDOT crews are able to clear more snow and ice from primary routes, additional resources can be shifted to begin to make progress on these roads.
Crews continue working 24 hours a day, in 12-hour shifts, until all state maintained roads are passable and safe for travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.