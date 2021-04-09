Newport News, VA.: On the evening of April 7, at approximately 6:15 p.m., The Virginia State Police Communication Center received a brandishing firearms incident on Interstate 664, north of the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel. The driver of a Honda sedan was seen pointing a firearm at several motorcycles while driving through the northbound lanes of the tunnel.
Witnesses observed the Honda exit the tunnel, pull over onto the shoulder, and a male exited the vehicle with a firearm in hand. Troopers were dispatched to the scene, but all parties had dispersed. Shortly after, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Newport News Police Department contacted state police advising that their officers had the Honda stopped at the corner of 39th Street and Marshall Avenue, in the city of Newport News. The driver, 26 year old Donte Michael-Lewis Gee, was detained and questioned about the incident.
During this time, a Virginia Beach resident contacted state police, to report her vehicle had been shot at. The female victim stated she was traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 664 around 6:00 p.m., with her four children, when she heard gunshots. She continued to her residence, and discovered that her vehicle had a bullet hole in the rear of the vehicle, and a bullet round was located inside the vehicle. The female stated neither her nor her children were harmed.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victims vehicle was part of the northbound incident. Gee of the hundred block of 14th STreet, Newport News, was charged with; shooting at an occupied vehicle, and taken to Newport News City Jail.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
