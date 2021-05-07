Brunswick Academy held its 2021 Prom on the Dennis A. Moore Football Field on Saturday, May 1st. The Prom theme was “Find Your Happily Ever After”. Senior Brady Talbert, son of Darren & Michelle Talbert of Lawrenceville, was crowned Prom King. Senior Amanda O’Berry, daughter of Greg and Sharon O’Berry of Emporia, was crowned Prom Queen.
Emporia’s O’Berry is Prom Queen for Brunswick Academy
