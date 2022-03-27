The Greensville County Board of Supervisors held its first work session Monday afternoon to present the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023. This is the first step in building the final, approved budget which will be adopted by June 6.
There were three major budget components discussed at the meeting: public transportation, fire and rescue, and the largest of them all, the general fund.
When the county began setting its budget for the general fund, it calculated a deficit of roughly $4.3 million based on expenditures and receipts from the past year. With significant number crunching, the planners were able to work that initial deficit into a potential surplus of $134,202 without resorting to far less popular means.
“If we were to leave the deficit as is, that means we would have to recommend a tax increase,” said County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge. “And in this climate, we certainly do not want to do that.”
Of course, some sacrifices had to be made to achieve this balance.
While some items in the proposed budget either saw no significant changes or were marked as “level funded”, others received slight bumps in funding due to outside factors.
For example, the budget for the District 19 Community Services Board, which provides mental health and counseling services for Southside Virginia residents, increased by $7,955 due to new state mandates. Meanwhile, the budget for street signs also increased by $1,500 due to a rash of street signs being stolen.
Under the proposed budget, all Greensville County staff would receive a 5% salary increase — which amounts to $600,000 worth of raises in total — as well as a maximum 18.8% increase in health insurance premiums.
This means that “significant cuts,” as Woolridge put it, would have to come from somewhere. Where exactly these cuts will come from is uncertain at the moment.
The idea of charging a small fee for credit/debit card transactions involving county government, which caused some debate in the early portion of the meeting, was also scrapped.
The most significant hurdle that will have to be passed is how to balance the requests of the rest of the county with the requests of the Greensville County Public School district, which is also planning a significant increase in salary and health insurance for its employees.
On Tuesday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m., there will be a joint Board of Supervisors/Emporia City Council/Greensville County Public School Board budget session to be held at Golden Leaf Commons to hopefully hash out these issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.