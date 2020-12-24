Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.