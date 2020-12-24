“Positive actions to do or cause good things to happen. There is always a positive way to do everything.” Joy Phillips has been teaching students at Greensville Elementary School to use American Sign Language (ASL) to remember this motto as a part of the Positive Action Program for the last three years.
Phillips, the program’s coordinator, said currently, the program runs all the way down to the pre-K level. The program now focuses on building students’ self-esteem and a positive self-image by helping them learn healthy lifestyle habits such as healthy eating.
The Positive Action Program at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is currently in the third year of its three-year grant. Dr. Carol Gerber Allred developed the program in 1982 as a way to help high school student stop smoking.
Phillips is a physical trainer and fitness instructor at the YMCA. She said the program has proven success by increasing student attendance and improving their test scores.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Phillips has been meeting virtually with classes at Greensville Elementary School once per week for 30 minutes at a time. She said her work in the program has reminded her of her love for teaching.
“Clearly, it’s a challenge teaching virtually,” Phillips said. “But I will say, I have learned so much from the teachers at the elementary school who are really, really good at this.”
Phillips said she loves when her students respond positively to lessons and activities in the program. And while instructing 8 to 12-year-olds has its challenges, Phillips said the work is so rewarding for herself and the students.
“It is so much fun. I just really enjoy it,” Phillips said. “You would think it would take forever to get to know the children when you see each class for 30 minutes once a week. But I keep attendance and I’m learning their names little by little. I really do enjoy it.”
The Virginia Foundation of Healthy Youth awarded the YMCA the grant for the Positive Action Program. Kristin Vaughan, the YMCA’s assistant director, wrote the grant for the program in 2018. Phillips said she would like to see the grant extended so she can continue helping students help themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.