PETERSBURG, Va -- In May and June, travelers going north on I-85 from North Carolina will discover The Best PART of Virginia when they stop in at Virginia’s Bracey Welcome Center to showcase the attractions for tourists to experience in Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George County.
Visitors will see displays that feature several attractions in the Tri-City area including Tree Time Adventures, the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, The Beacon Theatre and Weston Manor, the Tri City Chili Peppers (who kick-off their season this month at Shepherd Stadium), Elizabeth Keckley and Trapezium Beer from Petersburg, Pamplin Historical Park, Richlands Dairy & Creamery in Dinwiddie County, the U.S. Army Women’s Museum and the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, Friends of the Lower Appomattox River and Ashton Creek Vineyard.
A “Friends” list from visitor registrations at the Welcome Center will be built for someone to win a gift basket at the end of each month of the blitz. The basket will have family passes to Keystone Truck & Tractor Museum, Appomattox River Peanuts, Legacy Coffee, wine, beer, gift cards, VA Motorsports Park race tickets, tee shirts and more. Those who sign up will receive a package of information and a personal invitation to visit The Best PART of Virginia.
“PART is thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase all of the wonderful things that there are to discover in the Best PART of Virginia”, said Tourism Director Martha Burton in a release. Visit https://bestpartva.org for information about attractions, upcoming events, dining options and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.