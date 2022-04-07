Greensville County’s push for solar energy hit a snag on Tuesday, March 29, when a fire broke out at the Sadler solar farm project located on Dry Bread Road.
According to reports, the incident started when an inverter caught fire. Firefighters from the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene shortly thereafter and focused their attention on preventing the spread of the blaze. Fortunately, according to Greensville County Emergency Services Coordinator Lynn Parker — who was at the scene of the incident — none of them suffered any injuries or any serious harm, nor did anyone require testing or hospitalization afterwards.
“Greensville Volunteer Fire Department has trained in multiple scenarios handling electrical fires that proved pivotal in their ability to assess the situation and provide support to prevent property damage or injury,” said Parker.
The solar panels at the Sadler farm contain cadmium telluride, a material which is considered both toxic and carcinogenic by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, Parker estimates that the environmental impact of the fire will be minimal.
“The damage to the solar site was minimal due to the proper placement of rock to prevent the spread of fire resulting in no damage to solar panels.”
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors gave formal approval to the Sadler solar project in July of 2019. Despite some resistance from nearby residents and some delays in construction due to COVID-19, the facility became fully operational in July of 2021. The 1,188-acre plant generates 100 megawatts of energy through approximately 319,500 photovoltaic solar panels.
Dominion Energy, which manages the Sadler project and many others in Virginia, is conducting its own investigation into the incident which is still ongoing.
According to Parker, Strata Solar — a company based out of Durham, N.C. — will handle the cleanup and restoration of the site.
