A new law takes effect in Emporia-Greensville, and the rest of Virginia beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15, prohibiting Virginians from burning between the hours of midnight to 4 p.m. within 300 feet of woodlands, brush, or fields with dry grass and other flammable materials.
According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Commonwealth averages roughly 700 wildfires annually, and more than half of these occur during the springtime.
“The 4 p.m. Burning Law is one of the most important tools we have in the prevention of wildfires in Virginia,” said John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response, in a press release. “The number one cause of wildfires in the Commonwealth is people burning yard debris and/or trash, and the 4 p.m. Burning Law goes a long way toward reducing the risk associated with wildfires each year.”
Violation of the new law is a Class 3 misdemeanor and punishable with a fine of up to $500. Violators may also be liable for the cost of suppressing the blaze and whatever property damage it causes.
Residents are still allowed to burn between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, but must exercise sound judgement in doing so.
It is recommended for individuals in the commonwealth to refrain from burning if winds are high and conditions are warm and dry.
For more information on Virginia’s forest fire laws, visit http://dof.virginia.gov/laws/index.htm#FireLaws.
