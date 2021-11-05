PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- After a two-year hiatus, the Richard Bland College of William & Mary will hold the College’s 5th annual Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the changing of the seasons.
The event will feature a variety of craft beers, cider and wine. It will also feature runner-up on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent Aidan Bryant, a teen aerialist performance artist from Prince George performing at 12:45 pm. Popular local band Smoke & Wine will also be performing throughout the day. The Richmond Flying Squirrels mascots, Nutsy & Nutasha, will entertain and mingle with the crowd, along with performances by local dance troupes Aspire Dance Academy and Art of Rhythm Dance Company.
Festival-goers can interact with farm animals at the petting zoo, and the Prince George Animal Control Department will be offering on-site adoptions. The festival has also added a cornhole tournament, a hay bale maze for kids, and a local photographer will be onsite taking fall photos.
Over 80 vendors will be on-site with products including local honey, candles, baked goods, jewelry and more. Local vendors will also join the festivities including Richland’s Dairy and Mrs. Yoder’s Doughnuts.
Richard Bland College is home to the oldest & largest pecan groves in Virginia with nearly 1,000 pecan trees on the grounds. Each year the pecans are harvested and proceeds are used to advance student success and maintain the groves.
