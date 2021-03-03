When asked on Sunday about the status of COVID-19 vaccination clinics finally taking place in Sussex County, Public Safety Coordinator Reid Foster expressed significant frustration with the situation.
“Well,” Foster began, “so far we finally have vaccinated roughly 700 citizens and approximately 120 school employees. We should have way more than that vaccinated already, but unfortunately that is beyond my control. I am providing the locations for the shots and the manpower to run the clinics, both of which are challenging, but we’re managing. The biggest holdup is getting the vaccine itself, and there is nothing I can do about that. That’s on Crater Health District.”
Foster went on to describe incidents of miscommunication concerning the numbers and arrival dates of vaccine units resulting in a number of Sussex County School employees who, after finally receiving their first vaccination on February 6, had to be turned away when they arrived for their scheduled second shot on Saturday because Crater had not brought enough vaccine to provide all the expected – and needed – second doses.
As for the scheduled clinic earlier in the week, Foster said, “They had called me a week earlier and said they had 500 vaccinations for us, and to set up to do those this past Wednesday. I told them that was fine because I already had more than 370 people lined up waiting from the first go-round. I called all those people on that wait list. Some had already gotten the shot elsewhere in the meantime, but 300 were ready to come in. So, I started calling some more people to line up the other 200 doses Crater said they were bringing, but when I told Crater on Monday what I was doing they said, ‘STOP!’
“So, I did. Then on Wednesday when we opened the door at 9 a.m. I had 378 people registered,” he continued. “The people from Crater came in, I told them the number, and they looked at me and said, ‘Oh. We brought 500 vaccines.’ So, I said ok, I would start calling again and they said, ‘NO! Wait. We’ll just see how it goes.’ I called some people anyway, and in the end, we had vaccinated 412 people? It just doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know what’s going on with Crater Health, but I do know the Governor’s office is involved now and has sent in somebody to oversee because we’re getting so many complaints.”
Foster related that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also stepping in to help, and that he is working on arranging for a site in Sussex County that can accommodate the administration of 1,000 or more vaccinations in a day, but it is challenging because the county does not have fairgrounds, arenas or many large, empty buildings that can handle an event that size.
The other critical piece of the puzzle, according to Foster, is a lack of volunteers who can administer the vaccinations.
“Crater wants to do these clinics during the day on Wednesdays and Saturdays,” he explained. “I need all kinds of volunteers to do everything from registration to helping people know where to go and we’re managing to get that for these events, but there are two problems here. First, a lot of people who would volunteer cannot because they are working during the day on Wednesday and Saturday. And second, Crater is having all these things at the same time all over the area, so we are all drawing from the same pool of potential volunteers – at the same time - and we desperately, desperately need people who can actually give the vaccinations. I need LPNs, RNs, MDs, paramedics, pharmacists, retired people in any of these fields who have kept their certification valid and can come in and help – anyone who is willing and able to legally give vaccinations. Because, again, with all the region having the events at the same time, and everyone drawing from the same pool of potential volunteers, well, last Wednesday I needed nine people who could administer the shots, and I only had six people there who could do it. They were great, and they worked hard and managed, but it’s just not enough!”
Foster reiterated that he would welcome all kinds of volunteers, adding, “The County has been gracious enough to let us have the help of some county employees, and some constitutional officers have been kind enough to let us have employees help, but without them, it would have been TOUGH during the week. Sheriff Giles, who, of course, was helping along with his people said, ‘Reid, this is Team Sussex doing these vaccinations.’ And it is. It is a team effort. It takes everybody, and it is working. The people will come.”
“The citizens of Sussex County want these vaccinations,” he said, “but we have no control over when we will get them. It is in the hands of Crater Health. We just badly need more nurse volunteers, and we need Crater to get us more vaccines.“
Foster related that there is another, second dose, clinic scheduled for March 6, and although all the slots are filled, anyone who can and will help in any capacity with this or any other vaccination clinics is urged to call him at 804-834-1305.
