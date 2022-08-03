The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Mr. Harris was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Detectives from the Emporia Police Department are processing the crime scene and conducting follow-up investigation of this homicide.
Anyone with Information is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at (434) 634-7320.
The Emporia Police Department extends its condolences to the family of Tavon Harris Jr during their time of loss.
