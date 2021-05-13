The City of Emporia Public Utilities Department will be flushing hydrants from May 16 to May 28, Times may vary each day.
During period of flushing, if you experience any discoloration of water, we encourage you to open exterior faucet and let water run until it clears. This allows any discolored water to exit your house plumbing.If there are any questions or concerns, please notify Public Utilities Department at 434-634-4500.
