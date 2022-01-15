Dr. Nichols is board certified in otolaryngology and just joined CMH ENT in South Hill
Dr. P. Todd Nichols, of Ebony, grew up in West Virginia. ENT was the family business. His father and a partner started the largest ear, nose and throat practice in West Virginia back in the 1970s. He saw and heard about what his father did first-hand, so he had a good understanding of what to expect. In medical school, he liked the fact that ENT specialists (otolaryngologists) get to spend equal time in the clinics with patients and in surgery. He finds working with all ages very rewarding, but he especially enjoys taking care of kids — having three grown children himself.
Nichols worked with his father in the same practice for three years before his father retired. He has now spent 22 years at that practice. Now that he and his wife are empty-nesters, with their kids spread out all over the country, they decided it was time for a change. They selected the Lake Gaston area to enjoy lake life, a close-knit community and a slower pace. Nichols was impressed with the new hospital building and the family-like atmosphere.
Nichols earned his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, West Virginia. He also completed his internship and residency in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery there. He has special training in allergy, laser and eustachian tube balloon procedures.
Nichols is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. He is the recipient of numerous academic and research awards and has held positions of preceptor, instructor and department chief. Nichols has more than two decades of experience treating both adult and pediatric ear, nose and throat disorders, and has specific interest in sinus and allergy, hearing disorders, as well as general pediatric ENT problems.
Nichols sees newborns on up to seniors. The most common issues he sees in newborns are tongue-ties and ear infections. Typical pediatric procedures he performs are inserting tubes and removing tonsils. He treats allergies in kids as young as 7. Most of the adults he sees have sinus and allergy problems. Hearing loss is usually handled by our audiologist.
Nichols’ goal is to provide the best quality care and treat patients locally so they don’t have to travel for their care. His bedside manner has been described as down-to-earth, like a neighbor.
“My wife says I act like a kid, so I relate well to them,” he joked. “I like to keep things light and get along well with everyone.”
In his time off, Nichols enjoys cycling and music. He used to play the trombone. He also orders green coffee beans from different countries and roasts them in his home.
“I’m super excited to be here,” Nichols said. “I want to be a member of this community and plan on staying here a long time.”
Nichols primarily sees patients referred by their primary care physician. If you have an existing condition and want to switch ENTs, or if you develop a condition and your insurance doesn’t require referrals, you can make an appointment directly with our practice. Call (434) 584-2273. We are located in the C.A.R.E. Building right next to VCU Health CMH at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave in South Hill.
