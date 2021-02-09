ROANOKE COUNTY — The Virginia State Police are investigating a 4-vehicle fatal crash that killed an Emporia woman Sunday.
According to the Virginia State Police, at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer hit a Suburu Outback from behind on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, crushing the Suburu and a Chevrolet Traverse between a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The three latter vehicles were stopped in traffic in the northbound lane before being struck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Kandy Poarch, 47, of Emporia, died at the scene. Another individual was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The Virginia State Police expect charges to be filed.
