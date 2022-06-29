PRINCE GEORGE CO. — The Prince George County Police Department has arrested three subjects allegedly responsible for two separate armed robberies over the last several days.
PGPD has charged the three suspects with multiple felonies related to the robbery at 711 on South Crater Road that took place on June 19, and the robbery at Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road that occurred on June 21.
Suspect J’Mari Alexander Hargrave, age 21 of Petersburg was charged with robbery x2, use of a firearm x2, and conspiracy to commit robbery x2.
Cameron Alexandria Friend, age 21 of Petersburg, was charged with robbery x2, a firearm in possession by convicted violent felon x2, use of a firearm x2, and conspiracy to commit robbery x2.
Alnashae Sharvelle Carter, age 21 of Petersburg, was charged with robbery x2, use of a firearm x2, and conspiracy to commit robbery x2.
Police believe the three are responsible for holding up a 7-Eleven store on South Crater Road near Petersburg on June 19 and Crafty’s convenience store on Jefferson Park Road near Hopewell.
