The steady, vindictive assault of hate spewing from aspiring political candidates is absolutely beyond palatability. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to just be able to hear the latest weather report and then have an hour or two devoted to some positive news?
Yesterday, it was raining and darkness was fast approaching. So with little else to do, I cut on the TV to get the weather forecast. Forecast completed, I switched to the Outdoor Channel. What a surprise!!! A newly aired program outlined an interesting approach in handling the emotional repercussions of Cancer therapy. The focus was oriented toward child patients, but it was indicated that adults could also benefit.
The many aspects of treating patients, who develop cancer, often present major challenges. I personally know of several individuals, who are undergoing chemo and they are struggling. When adults experience loss of hair and constant nausea, there is an understandable reluctance to commit to any activities other than going to regular appointments at their treatment centers. Children seem to stoically accept their treatment and show less emotion than adults. Most, if not all, are sustained by faith in their medical staff and hope.
Around our Country, from Florida to Michigan, cancer patients are being encouraged to get outside, both between and after treatments and enjoy the therapy of nature. Outdoor activities are supported by an increasing army of volunteers and contributors. Activities are also backed by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
The concept is simple and often free. Two examples: At The Kids Derby, patients engage in many supervised activities, ie: hiking, bird watching, etc. At one of the Florida Sheriff’s Ranches, kids fish in lakes for Baramundi, where every catch is treated as a trophy. Becoming involved in a particular activity helps a patient forget treatment anguish and the accompanying emotional battles. Why can’t our politicians take cues about healing our Nation by recognizing and supporting these critically needed resources?
For everyone in Virginia, those blessed to not be encumbered by life threatening disease and those who are under care, the changing of seasons provides opportunity. Early fall brings V-shaped flocks of migrating geese overhead.
We see Ruby-throated hummingbirds departing (early this year) for the tropics. The soothing calls of Whip-poor-wills are no longer being heard throughout rural areas and crappie are starting to form large, pre-winter feeding schools in most lakes.
Islands of color arise in the normally verdant tree canopies and the odor of curing hay, harvested crop residues enrich the air we breathe. A chorus of benched - leg beagles emit a musical locator as they follow a rabbit’s trail.
Thank you Lord, for this marvelous time to be alive and vested in the healing powers of nature. And the beat goes on - - -
Contact Joe Lively at joelively1@hughes.net.
