During a game between NC State and Clemson in the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo by Nell Redmond/ACC)

Thursday’s quarterfinal action at the ACC Tournament saw each of the top four seeds take care of business to advance to Friday’s semifinal round. Although Miami took its collective foot off the gas to allow Wake Forest to make things close down the stretch in Thursday’s opener, the Canes led comfortably throughout most of the second half, and showed signs of a team that can make a lot of noise in the next couple of weeks. 

Speaking of noise, that’s exacly the sound that will come from the thousands of Duke fans who will cram into the Greensboro Coliseum Friday night as the lone in-state representative left in the field. 

