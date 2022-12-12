“Virginians are generous people,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in a recent press release. “Unfortunately, scammers have been known to take advantage of such generosity to obtain money as well as sensitive personal and financial information.”
Advising Virginians to be conscientious when making donations to ensure such donations go to the proper entities, Miyares listed a number of tips to help Virginians avoid falling victim to charitable scams:
n Give to charities you know and trust
n Watch out for groups with names that sound like other well-known, reputable charities
n Don’t give in to someone pressuring you to make a quick donation or requiring that you give cash or wire money
n Ask for detailed information about programs and services in writing
n Find out how much of your donation will go to the charity’s programs and services
n Check if the charity and its fundraiser are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) within the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - (804) 786-1343 or http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/food-charitable-solicitation.shtml
Remember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation.
.The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) warns that every year, thousands of people become victims of holiday scams every year that can rob you not only of money, but also of personal information and a festive mood.
They caution that the two most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery - when a buyer pays for goods or services they find online, but those items are never received, and non-payment crimes – “when goods or services are shipped, but the seller is never paid.
In 2018 alone, the IC3 estimates that non-delivery and non-payment scams together affected more than 65,000 victims, causing almost $184 million in losses.
They also warn against purchasing auction items that may be misrepresented on an auction site, and being asked to pay for something with a pre-paid card.
To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI recommends several simple tips to help you look out for scammers - during any time of year:
Always get a tracking number for items purchased online to verify shipment, and follow the delivery process.
Watch for sellers who post an item, then respond to questions with claims that they are out of the country on business, family emergency, etc.
Beware of sellers who post an item under one name but ask for payment be sent to someone else.
Be wary of a seller requesting that funds be wired directly to them through a money transfer company, pre-paid card, or bank-to-bank wire transfer, as these are virtually impossible to recover, with no recourse for the victim. Generally, a credit card is the safest way to pay for an online purchase.
Avoid sellers who act as authorized dealers or factory representatives of popular items in countries where there would be no such dealers.
When considering online marketplace or auction website sales, check the feedback rating and verify that the buyer or seller is legitimate.
Watch out for buyers who request a certain method of shipping or payment to avoid customs or taxes inside another country.
Wait for authorization of cardholder’s authorization before shipping any products, and be wary of any credit card purchases where the cardholder’s address and the shipping address do not match.
If you do become the victim of a holiday scam, immediately contact your bank, inform your local law enforcement agency, and file a complaint with the IC3 at ic3.gov.
Other resources - and advice, offered by the AARP, include to ”find information on charitable organizations Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar including ratings, reviews and financial information.
“If you do encounter a holiday scam, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (online or at 877-382-4357) and report it to your state’s attorney general and consumer protection office.
“And remember: “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
