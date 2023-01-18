Award-winning documentarian Amy Drewry and has done it again. Following the making of several acclaimed films including The Virginia Peanut Story, she branched out to make a new series of six episodic podcasts on the challenges and benefits of rural communities – RURAL – which been picked up by NPR (National Public Radio).
Recently the Surry County Farmer paused between tending livestock and fielding calls about RURAL’s popularity having made it the most listened to podcast on NPR to discuss the project.
“Rural explores the benefits, challenges, history, culture and declining economic opportunities and population in our rural agricultural communities,” she explained. “By interviewing leading scholars, authors, practitioners, and professionals I took the opportunity to delve into the kind of challenges you don’t hear talked about in mainstream media.”
Born and raised in Texas, Drewry says that she learned to love the woods and the huge garden where her grandparents lived in the rural countryside.
“But when I married Michael and moved out here to Surry County, I didn’t have a clue beyond my passion for gardening and food how intricate farming and life are in a rural community,” she explained. “Living on a real working farm was a huge eye opening experience, and insight into the economics and challenges of both rural and agricultural. When I recognized the economics of it – that no farmer is making a living growing table food - that the only ones making a living at it are commodity farmers, and we’re not eating that. I thought, ‘So where is our food coming from? Mexico? China? That worried me.”
Access to shared experiences of rural agriculture life beginning in the early 1900s via elderly farmers she met through producing The Virginia Peanut Story piqued her curiosity concerning rural decline and family farms, Drewry said.
So with the goal of developing a deeper understanding of rural culture and agrarian communities and digging deeper into complex issues involving what she describes as “the hollowing out” of rural America, she said that she sought out and interviewed six prominent experts with varied perspectives.
Issues discussed range from food deserts to the decline of small farms to COVID’s impact and more, and the people who address the issues during the podcast are as varied as the subjects.
Clay Jenkinson, host of The Thomas Jefferson Hour on NPR, is a scholar, author, and educator who recently wrote The Language of Cottonwoods, Essays on the Future of North Dakota.
Lillian “Ebony” Alexander is Executive Director of the Black Family Land Trust (BFLT), dedicated to the preservation and protection of African-American and other historically underserved landowners land assets.
A father and son duo, Sam and Brian Bass, have been active for years concerning native American tribal issues.
Dr. Leni Sorensen, an American chef and culinary historian at Monticello, has a PHD in African-American studies and focuses on the lives of Black cooks and lost techniques of food preservation and homesteading.
Lynlee Thorne, farmer and staff member of Rural Groundgame, was raised in rural Virginia in a log cabin and lived in Vietnam for five years exploring agriculture.
When asked how she felt about what she learned doing the series, Drewry’s response was to the point.
“It broke my heart,” she said. “I loved talking to the people, but because I was asking to dig deep and give me what they felt in their hearts as answers to questions they DID. They talked about how people are very comfortable speaking with disdain about people in rural communities. So many urban people are very comfortable telling us what we should be doing when they grew up watching Gomer Pyle and Petticoat Junction and Green Acres and that’s what many people think.”
“Traditionally, in rural communities people care about each other – help each other,” she continued. “But with people in rural areas having to drive out of the community to work rather than where they live, the consensus was that this has hollowed out rural communities.”
“I feel like I’m searching for answers,” Drewry continued. “One of the interviewees, Ebony Andrews, talked about how one of the ways that the huge urban-rural divide is really harming us is that some of the smartest people live in rural areas and we are not taking advantage of that portion of the population in areas like not being recognized on boards, for example.”
“We are losing community, and that worries me,” said Drewry. “As you’ll hear from one of the experts on the podcast, ‘Raising a garden, learning responsibility early, growing food, harvesting, innovating, canning, preserving, problem solving and husbandry all played a role in developing ethics, values and a sense of independence and community. We weren’t cowboys out on the range going it alone, we mostly looked after and helped one another. We shared common livelihoods and everyone had a little skin in the game. That is what makes a healthy community, sharing.’”
As for how important finding the answers is, Drewry said, “I think it’s vitally important. Look at the rising rates of farmer suicide. We’re losing around 100,000 small farms in the U.S. every year, and the average of a farmer now is 57-59. We’re faced with aging rural populations, food deserts, and 9.5 of our population has little or no connection with growing/raising food.”
“Everybody’s searching for community,” she said. “There are grants being formed for communities to solve problems as a community like we used to do. You knew who was being abused and who wasn’t and people acted from that. When you hear people talking about social problems, a lot are a result of low of community. How did that happen? What can we do? How can we produce a blueprint for leaning away from that paradigm to bring community back?”
Asked if she plans to make more episodes, Drewry said “I would like to. If I could find a source of funding, I think I could do more. People are listening and reacting and reaching out, and that gives me hope.”
The RURAL pod cast can be found on NPR at https://www.npr.org/podcasts/1132328702/rural.
