Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.