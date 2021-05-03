There has been a lot of change over the last couple of months. One thing that hasn’t though is Bon Secours’ dedication to providing safe, high-quality health care to our patients and communities.
Like always, please take immediate action if you or a family member is experiencing the warning signs of serious health conditions. These conditions include heart attack, stroke and many other major changes in health.
Steps to ensure your health and safety have been taken by all of our care teams and staff members. Watch as some of our providers discuss the steps we’ve taken thus far.
Your safety has always been and will continue to be our first priority. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, our medical facilities continue to be a safe place for you and your family to receive health care. There are many precautions we have in place with the well-being of both patients and staff in mind.
Some of them include:
• Reducing entry points to our facilities and having visitor restrictions in place
• Having patients wear masks and sanitize their hands when entering our facilities
• Screening patients for temperature, symptoms and health history
• Enforcing physical distancing measures in our waiting rooms and lobbies
• Following CDC recommended guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting in our facilities
• Having our team members follow personal protective equipment guidelines, including wearing masks in all settings
Time is of the essence when it comes to strokes, heart attacks and any other serious health conditions. Not seeking immediate care can lead to recovery setbacks and, in some cases, death.
Whenever you need us, we are here for you. We are ready to provide safe, high-quality care so you can continue to be there for those who count on you. Thank you for trusting Bon Secours.
Stay updated on what Bon Secours is doing related to COVID-19.
