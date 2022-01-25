Congressman A. Donald McEachin-D, Va. 4th, representative Elizabeth Hardin spoke to members of the Emporia Rotary Club seeking answers concerning the U.S. Postal Service issues in Emporia-Greensville. Hardin is the 4th District point person for constituent postal problems.
“We are gathering information from a lot of different conversations I’ve had with constituents,” Hardin said.
Concerns expressed include receiving bills after the due date, fears of needed medications not arriving on time, and the inability to pick up mail sitting at the Emporia Post Office.
Hardin spoke with some of the local postal employees seeking answers. The number of local postal employees fired in the last year is double-digits. Carriers out of work due to sickness and others working double and triple duty to cover the gaps in service are hampering the process.
“These skeleton crews and working sick is not sustainable, and it’s not fair to them,” Hardin said. “We’re looking at it from every angle where our office can possibly be of assistance.”
Since the summer, local citizen Richard Pearson has been at the forefront of postal issues at the Emporia Post Office. He’s met with frustrated postal carriers on several occasions to find answers concerning the roadblocks they are dodging to do their job. Pearson brought the McEachin office into the loop in the summer as well.
During the holidays, the postal delivery deficiencies exploded in Emporia-Greensville. He informed McEachin’s office that people were going without mail delivery for substantial periods.
Emporia Rotary Club members expressed the same issues for their businesses and personal mail delivery. The problems included a bill mailed on Dec. 20 not arriving at the creditor approximately a block away until Jan. 5. A banker said he has a client in Stony Creek that sent a bill by mail more than a week ago. The payment has not arrived. The banker said he had not received mail at his Emporia household in two weeks.
“We immediately reached out to everyone, and we are trying to get the employees some relief,” Hardin said. “The congressman is briefed daily on this. We discussed it this morning, and we’re looking at the postal delivery — how to get better customer service, and get the mail to postal patrons. We’re looking into how we can help postal employees be able to do their jobs and get the help they need.”
Constituents with U.S. Postal Service issues can contact McEachin’s Office online at https://mceachin.house.gov/ and follow the prompts for a form to submit their grievances.
