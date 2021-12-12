With the resurgence of the pandemic these last six months, the organization is digging in for another challenging season of need.
As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army Greensville/Emporia Service Unit is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season. Organizations like The Salvation Army have worked tirelessly to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season because of the threat of evictions and a resurging pandemic.
The Salvation Army volunteers are steadfast on the frontlines of need to ensure hope marches on. The organization anticipates a greater need from individuals and families struggling to stay in their homes this holiday season.Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
You can support the Greensville/Emporia Service Unit’s Red Kettle challenge by visiting RedKettleNow.comto donate or learn more about how you can help this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.