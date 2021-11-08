To know the number of students enrolled in the Greensville County School Division, all one needs to do is count the numbers on the enrollment list.
“We don’t know how many of these students will be doctors, lawyers, social workers, police chiefs, superintendents, or teachers,” Dr. Denise Avent said as the guest speaker at last week’s Emporia Rotary Club meeting.
Avent works with students at Greensville Elementary School. Throughout November, Avent is pushing to increase family engagement in the school. The month of November is Family Engagement Month at GCPS.
Avent seeks to take Family Engagement month a step further. She is calling on members of the community to take a role in the development of Emporia-Greensville youth.
“We may be a small town, but we still have big dreams,” she said. “Our children want to excel and want to do things just like people in other areas. The more they get the chance to have exposure to things, it will help extend them.”
Avent believes community service organizations such as the Emporia Rotary Club could make a big difference in the education and development of youth. As Avent walked from table to table during her presentation, she gave a vocabulary lesson and how the words in action would make a difference. Vested, Invest, and partnership are three words she used as tools to make her point.
“When you are vested in something, it means you have a personal stake in its success,” Avent said. “In order to get an investment out, it means you have to put something in. That is something we have to do with the community. When we work as a partnership, it pulls all of us in, and we have to work as a team to reach the goal.”
Today’s student faces different pressures than the student of past generations. The pandemic forced significant changes to education. Virtual learning quickly moved centerstage in March of 2020. Social media gives a victim of bullying less ability to escape their tormentors.
Avent is hoping Family Engagement Month successfully leads parents and caregivers to invest in their child’s education. The addition of community members playing a role in the success of mentoring GCPS students in education fills the cracks of the path to failure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.