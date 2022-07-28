For years, solar energy has been a hot-button issue in Emporia and Greensville County. Large-scale solar farms have sprouted up like weeds, taking up acres of space which once belonged to actual farms and dividing the populace on political lines. In the not-too-distant future, the Monarch Solar Project — planned by utility-scale solar project developer Urban Grid — will be one of these.
At this month’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center, Urban Grid solar development manager Rob Propes served as guest speaker to discuss the future of large-scale solar projects, including Monarch.
Once completed, the Monarch project will take up parts of both Greensville and Brunswick counties, with the Greensville portion located along Smoky Ordinary Road. It will take up roughly 700 acres of land and generate 123 megawatts of energy, connecting to an existing Dominion 500 kilovolt transmission line.
According to Propes, Urban Grid has only recently begun the process of applying for permits.
“This is a project, depending on the permit process and approvals, that we can conceivably start construction in 2024 and complete in 2025,” said Propes.
In all, Propes estimates that the Monarch project will bring in $16 million in tax revenue for Greensville County when it eventually comes online.
Propes also addressed the frequent question of how solar and power companies choose where to develop — and more specifically, why so many of them have been choosing Greensville County. According to Propes, Greensville is the ideal location for solar development because much of the county’s land is remote, flat, dry, and undeveloped, with enough power capacity to take on future development.
Most importantly of all, the county’s leaders have been receptive enough to solar to warrant this new gold rush.
“We want to go places where we’re wanted and we think we could be a good community partner,” said Propes. “And so we want a community that’s interested in having solar facilities.”
Although Urban Grid’s project hasn’t begun construction yet, the company has already made its mark on the community. Urban Grid has already made a $5,000 contribution to the TopHand Foundation’s Community Youth Program, as well as a $9,000 donation to programs at Southside Virginia Community College.
“We own and operate the asset, which means we will be here for the next 25, 30-plus years,” said Propes. “We see ourselves as…a part of the community, and we like to start establishing that early on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.