The Crater Health District is holding a free COVID-19 testing event in the town of Jarratt on Friday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department.

Testing is available to any individual age 5 or older.  Testing is recommended for individuals with symptoms or those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Drive-thru testing will be done by appointment only.  To pre-register and receive your appointment time, call the CHD at 804-862-8989. 

The Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department is located at 414 Jarratt Ave.