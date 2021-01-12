A business serving a community’s needs for 50 years is a long time. That’s a distinction City Auto Supply, Inc. can proudly tout as the calendar page flips to 2021.
“We’ve been fortunate that the community has been good to us, and I think that’s a two-way partnership,” owner Jerry Crewe said.
The automotive business moniker fit City Auto Supply back in the early 1970s. Maybe, not so much anymore. Electrical, hardware, and plumbing are services and goods provided by the outlet.
The business model includes appliance delivery, appliance sales, and appliance repair. A customer seeking lawn and garden equipment or repair can find it at the establishment. Fifty years in business is a long time, and City Auto Supply adjusted its business model through the years.
“We kind of diversified as the needs of the community changed,” Crewe said. “We tried to change with it.”
When COVID-19 hit the Emporia-Greensville community in March, it negatively impacted nearly all businesses. The virus did not discriminate based on a company with a long-standing history or recently started. City Auto Supply was fortunate in that it received the “Essential Business” designation. Crewe and the employees of the 311 Halifax St. store continued going into homes and making deliveries. They also made sure they wore face coverings and used hand sanitizer when coming or going.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate that the virus has not affected us with business volume in general,” Crewe said. “We’re doing a few more deliveries to help people that don’t have those capabilities due to COVID. We try to accommodate customers any way we can.”
City Auto Supply is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can reach Crewe at (434) 634-2446. The establishment has been serving the home remodeling needs of Emporia-Greensville citizens for 50 years. That’s a long history of service.
